Italian artist Claudia La Bianca retouches the base of the two 104-foot high murals she painted in the Jackson Memorial Hospital parking garage in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A nurse takes a picture with her phone of the Italian artist Claudia La Bianca's two 104-foot high murals in the Jackson Memorial Hospital parking garage in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The Italian artist Claudia La Bianca's two 104-foot high murals are seen in the Jackson Memorial Hospital parking garage in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Italian artist Claudia La Bianca speaks in front of a detail of one of the two 104-foot high murals she painted in the Jackson Memorial Hospital parking garage in Miami, Florida, USA, 13 May 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A mural more than 40 meters high now covers one of the walls of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital to honor and inspire health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Italian street artist Claudia La Bianca completed the mural after 10 days and about 100 hours of work, and she hopes it will serve as "inspiration" for all those essential workers who put themselves at risk to help the population. EFE-EPA