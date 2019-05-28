Medical personnel, parents and patients protest on May 27, 2019, outside the J.M. de los Rios Children's Hospital, Venezuela's main pediatric center, after learning about the death of a boy waiting to receive a bone marrow transplant - the fourth death at the facility this month and the third in the past week. EFE-EPA

People protest on May 27, 2019, outside the J.M. de los Rios Children's Hospital, Venezuela's main pediatric center, after learning about the death of a boy waiting to receive a bone marrow transplant - the fourth death at the facility this month and the third in the past week. EFE-EPA

Medical personnel, parents and patients at the J.M. de los Rios Children's Hospital, Venezuela's main pediatric center, protested this Monday outside the building after learning about the death of a boy waiting to receive a bone marrow transplant - the fourth death at the facility this month and the third in the past week.

Adriana Avariano, mother of Mariana Colina Navas Avariano, a 4-year-old girl diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, told EFE she favored the protest because she worries a lot "about the little girl's health, but not just that of her child but of all the other youngsters, because this is a family."