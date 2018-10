Koalas are seen at the Koala enclosure at Cleland Wildlife Park in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A wombat is seen at the wombat enclosure at Cleland Wildlife Park in Adelaide, Australia, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Bel, a 13-year-old Koala, is seen at the Koala enclosure at Cleland Wildlife Park in Adelaide, Australia, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A group of marsupials were due to leave their home at Cleland Wildlife park in Adelaide for England on Tuesday.

Five koalas and two wombats were being transferred to Longleat Safari park to "act as international ambassador animals for breeding and conservation purposes", South Australia's Department for Environment and Water said in a statement.