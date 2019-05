The mothers of Nahomy Lara, Juan Carlos Velasquez and Angel de Leon show photos of their children to EFE on May 25, 2019, in Guatemala City, seven years after the trio died - probably murdered - on a Universidad del Valle de Guatemala outing. EFE-EPA/Edwin Bercian

On March 31, 2012, Nahomy Lara, Juan Carlos Velasquez and Angel de Leon never returned home. The three young people were at a Universidad del Valle de Guatemala event and disappeared.

After seven years of "injustice," their parents are fighting to preserve "the memory" of their children in a case full of doubts and uncertainty.