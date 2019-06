A woman prepares a lunch for children at a community kitchen, in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 November 2018. A group made up of mothers and community leaders daily prepares food distributed to underprivileged children in a community kitchen in the popular sector of western Caracas, in a program that advances the 'Caracas Mi Convive' initiative and that is reproduced in 60 spaces throughout Venezuela. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Gutiérrez

From paying attention to the territories that lag behind to agricultural investment or the management of remittances, the ways of combating hunger are as varied as the realities in which those who do not have enough to eat live.

Some 820 million people suffer from a lack of food in the world, including 515 million in Asia, 256 million in Africa and 39 million in Latin America, according to UN estimates.