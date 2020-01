A mock up of the interior of a WBS 70 building at the GDR Museum in Berlin, 15 January 2019. EFE/Paula García Viana

A mock up of the interior of a WBS 70 building at the GDR Museum in Berlin, 15 January 2019. EFE/Paula García Viana

A mock up of the interior of a WBS 70 building at the GDR Museum in Berlin, 15 January 2019. EFE/Paula García Viana

2020 marks 50 years since the government of East Germany - the GDR - came up with a solution to the scarcity of housing in cities like Berlin - the mass construction of prefabricated buildings.

These structures aimed to reduce costs and the time needed to build, while at the same time boosting the number of residences available in cities, using prefab panels that were installed quickly and without generating too much waste. EFE-EPA