Half a century may have passed since the United Kingdom began broadcasting in color, but on Thursday the nation's television licensing authority announced that a total of 7,161 households continued watching their programs on black and white TV sets.

The London area topped this nostalgic list with 1,768 monochrome TV sets, followed by the West Midlands region with 431 sets and the Greater Manchester area with 390 units.