Life
ISRAEL HOLOCAUST
Israel commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day
GERMANY CONCENTRATION CAMP
Mittelbau-Dora: Nazi concentration camp survivors mark 73rd year of freedom
SOUTH AFRICA WINNIE MANDELA
Mourners gather in Johannesburg to remember late activist Winnie Mandela
VENEZUELA SOCCER
Cat abused by Venezuelan soccer players rescued, taken to animal shelter
VENEZUELA HEALTH
Venezuela patients with Parkinson's ask UN to help solve lack of medicines
INDIA SANITATION
NGO's toilet installation scheme brings better sanitation to village in India
INDIA FESTIVAL
Indian pilgrims travel to Pakistan ahead of Sikh New Year
BRAZIL LULA
Camp set up by Brazilian supporters to back imprisoned ex-president
MEXICO MIGRATION
Migrants obtain prostheses to renew dreams once broken by La Bestia train
PHILIPPINES CIRCUMCISION
Provincial program in Philippines offers free circumcisions to boys
TUNISIA DANCE
Choreographer hopes to shake taboo from popular dance in conservative Tunisia
URUGUAY FASHION
Water, heritage to be themes of 2nd sustainable fashion festival
VENEZUELA HEALTH
Children with cancer protest lack of medical care at Caracas hospital
UK ROYALS
Britain's Prince Philip doing well after hip replacement surgery
MEXICO REPRODUCTION
Surrogacy threatens rights of women, children, Mexican group says
PANAMA TOURISM
The Embera: an ancient people thriving in the jungles of Panama
THAILAND ANIMALS
Zoo keepers in Thailand turn to frozen fruit, baths to keep animals cool
SPAIN ELEPHANTS
Elephant dies when truck flips over on highway in Spain
MEXICO SEAFOOD
Mexico's fishmongers want to expand consumers' palates
SPAIN RELIGION
Spain's Seville hosts its famed Good Friday processions
