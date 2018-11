Rescued star tortoise, brought from Singapore, being kept at Bannergatta National Park in Bangalore, India Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

Over 50 endangered star tortoises were returned to India Tuesday on a flight from Singapore, where they had been trafficked several years ago.

The animals will be quarantined for a few months to help them acclimatize to the climatic conditions in south India, their natural habitat, before being released into the wild.