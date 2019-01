Explosives experts investigate a bus where a homemade bomb accidentally exploded in a case of attempted extortion; the female gang member carrying the device was knocked down by the bus driver and it accidentally went off, wounding six people including the assailant. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Explosives experts investigate a bus where a homemade bomb accidentally exploded in a case of attempted extortion; the female gang member carrying the device was knocked down by the bus driver and it accidentally went off, wounding six people including the assailant. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Explosives experts investigate a bus where a homemade bomb accidentally exploded in a case of attempted extortion; the female gang member carrying the device was knocked down by the bus driver and it accidentally went off, wounding six people including the assailant. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Six people were wounded Monday when a homemade bomb accidentally detonated aboard a city bus in this capital, the Guatemalan government said.

Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart told a press conference that a female gang member brought the device aboard the bus to extort money from the driver.