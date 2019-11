Experts and workers from the Xcaret Marine Turtle Hospital in Xcaret, Mexico, release six sea turtles on Nov. 3, 2019, after they received two years of treatment after being found dehydrated and weak on nearby beaches. EFE-EPA/ Juan Valdivia

Six marine turtles were reintegrated into their habitat in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday after being released from the Xcaret veterinary hospital in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where they had been receiving medical treatment for the past two years.

Early Sunday morning, veterinarians and workers at the Xcaret Marine Turtle Hospital began preparing for the release of the six turtles, who had been found dehydrated and quite weak two years ago.