General view of the permanent multimedia exposition of the 1968 student movement and the legacy of citizens' rights that began to be formed in Mexico that year, which was inaugurated Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in the capital's Tlatelolco University Cultural Center (CCUT). EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

A permanent multimedia exposition of the 1968 student movement and the legacy of citizens' rights that began to be formed in Mexico that year was inaugurated Friday in the capital's Tlatelolco University Cultural Center (CCUT).

The museum holds the digital archive "M68, Citizens on the Move" with free access to 100,000 digitized programs including documents, photos, manuscripts and interviews.