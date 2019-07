A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Friday following several tremors of lesser intensity in the seismically-active region, making it the strongest one to have affected the area in recent hours, the United States Geological Survey reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at a depth of 0.9 kilometers (around 0.6 miles) at 8.33 pm local time (03.19 GMT, Saturday).