View of the two freight trains that crashed on May 19, 2018, due to suspected sabotage in the Orizaba municipality of the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz; seven people were seriously injured in the accident, including five migrants. EFE-EPA/Ferromex

Seven people were injured, including five migrants, when two freight trains crashed due to suspected sabotage in the Orizaba municipality of the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz.

Police reports said the accident occurred at 4:30 am this Saturday when suspected criminals sabotaged the brakes on one of the trains to try and hijack its freight, which caused it to crash into another in Orizaba, a mountainous area in Veracruz.