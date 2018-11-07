British artist Rob Heard stands amongst tens of thousands of shrouds during the unveiling of his exhibit 'Shrouds of the Somme' ahead of Armistice Day in London, Britain, Nov. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Tens of thousands of miniature shrouds were laid out in rows in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Wednesday as part of an art installation by Rob Heard that pays tribute to the British and Commonwealth soldiers killed at the Battle of the Somme in World War I (1914-18) and whose bodies were never recovered.

A total of 73,396 figures, each individually hand-crafted and stitched by the English artist to represent a body wrapped in a white shroud, were placed in neat rows on the grass to evoke the high number of those who perished in the battle between the British and German Empires at the Somme (July 1 - Nov. 18, 1916) as the United Kingdom prepares to mark the centenary year Armistice Day on Nov. 11.