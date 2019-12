A photo dated 26 November 2019 of Rodrigo Cariñana, a Spaniard jailed in Colombia's capital after being arrested for drug smuggling, is interviewed by Efe at La Modelo prison in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Oskar Burgos

Rodrigo Cariñana, a 77-year-old currently housed in the foreigners' wing of the Colombian capital's La Modelo prison, became the oldest Spaniard behind bars in Latin America after being arrested for drug smuggling at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport.

Known by the prison-service guards as "El Viejito" (Old Timer), Cariñana is having to make do with clothes lent to him by other detainees - a green sweater and overly baggy blue jeans - since his belongings are still at the airport.