View of the taxi that crashed into a crowd, injuring eight people, on June 16, 2018, near Moscow's Red Square, currently full of soccer fans on hand to follow the soccer World Cup. EFE/EPA/Moscow Government Center of Traffic Control

Ambulances take injured people to hospital on June 16, 2018, after a taxi crashed into a crowd near Moscow's Red Square, currently full of soccer fans on hand to follow the soccer World Cup. EFE-EPA/Moscow Government Center of Traffic Control

Eight people including two of Mexican nationality were injured when a taxi crashed into a crowd near Moscow's Red Square, currently full of soccer fans on hand to follow the soccer World Cup, Russian authorities said.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, the taxi driver said after being detained that he lost control of the vehicle, and that it then ran onto the sidewalk of a street next to Red Square.