Photo courtesy of the League of United Latin American Citizens (Lulac) of 11-year-old Iker Velázquez, with his mother Evelyn (R) and his lawyer, Christopher Helt (C). EFE / LULAC EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Iker Velasquez, an eight-year-old boy affectionately known as "Captain America," and his mother, Evelyn, face a final asylum hearing Wednesday in Chicago, the culmination of a long process that began when they left their native Honduras five years ago.

Evelyn, who says she was persecuted for her political activism, left her homeland in 2014 with her son, then aged three.