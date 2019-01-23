Some 800 schoolbags were placed on the steps outside Saint Paul's Cathedral in London on Wednesday in a symbolic act aimed at drawing attention to the number of children on the planet who die annually due to dirty water and poor sanitation, the organization behind the installation said.

International non-profit organization WaterAid said in a statement that each of the 24 steps in front of the cathedral represented an hour and "the 33 children younger than five who die every hour – a whole class that never even made it to school," owing to a lack of clean water.