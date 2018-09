Emergency management personnel work at the scene of a traffic accident in southern Ecuador on Sept. 18, 2018, where at least nine people were killed and another 20 were injured when a bus plunged down a ravine. EFE-EPA/Courtesy ECU911

At least nine people were killed and another 20 were injured Tuesday when a bus plunged down a ravine in southern Ecuador, an emergency management official told EFE.

The source said the accident occurred around 4:25 am on the Balsas-Machala highway, and that the interprovincial bus covered the route between Yantzaza and Guayaquil.