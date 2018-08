Photograph provided Aug 20 showing a copy of the first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" published in 1859 in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided Aug 20 showing a copy of the first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" published in 1859 in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided Aug 20 showing a copy of the first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" published in 1859 in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photograph provided Aug 20 showing a copy of the first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" published in 1859 in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A 1st edition of Darwin's classic work to be sold at auction in Mexico

A first edition of British naturalist Charles Darwin's "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection" published in 1859 has been put up for auction to be sold at a price between $52,083 and $62,500.

The book by Darwin (1809-1882) - which is considered to be the foundation of evolutionary biology - is part of an auction specializing in works by explorers and pioneers, taking place Tuesday at Mexico City's Morton Subastas auction house.