US actors Anne Heche (3-L) and Thomas Jane (2-L) and German actress Natalia Woerner (4-L) and Barbara Becker (obscured) watch the Riani show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 03 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Canadian actor James Tupper (L), US actress Anne Heche (R) and son Atlas Heche Tupper arrive for the premiere of 'Mr. Popper's Penguins' in Los Angeles, California, USA 12 June 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

US actor Anne Heche arrives for the 25th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 20 April 2018 (reissued 12 August 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Anne Heche attends the premiere of 'The Tender Bar' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 December 2021 (reissued 12 August 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Hollywood paid tribute to American actor Anne Heche on Friday after a family spokesperson said she had been declared brain dead at the age of 53, but remained on life support for possible organ donation.

Heche had been in a coma for a week after she crashed her car into a house while driving at high speed in Los Angeles.