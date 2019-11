Sheela Lamichhane (front) and other shamans worship and dance on cremated ashes to gain spritual power as part of a seven-day-long fasting ritual at a cremation center in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sep. 21, 2018 (issued Nov. 21, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A shaman travels by bus towards the Bagmati holy river for meditation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 16, 2018 (issued Nov. 21, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Chet Bahadur Thing (R), aged 26, a renowned shaman in the ethnic Tamang community, treats a patient with herbal medicine and hot water at his space in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 5, 2018 (issued Nov. 21, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A shaman practitioner meditates half submerged in the Bagmati holy river to gain energy from the its water at Sundarijal, on the outskirts of the capital of Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 16, 2018 (issued Nov. 21, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Chet Bahadur Thing (L), aged 26, a renowned shaman in the ethnic Tamang community, transforms aspiring shaman Sheela Lamichhane's evil spirit into a good spirit after the completion of a ritual in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sep. 5, 2019 (issued Nov. 21, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Eighteen-year-old Sheela Lamichhane smokes marijuna as part of a ritual on the final day of becoming a shaman in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sep. 6, 2019 (issued Nov. 21, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Eighteen-year-old Sheela Lamichhane, after becoming a shaman, wears her traditional shaman attire and dances during a ritual in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sep. 6, 2019 (issued Nov. 21, 2019). EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Chet Bahadur Thing wears green paint on his face, a belt of bells and headgear made of peacock feathers as he gets ready to heal a patient amid a steady beat of a two-sided drum.

Thing, 26, is a renowned shaman that to his followers means a doctor, a spiritual man or even a guru who can use trance and communicate with supernatural powers and heal diseases, exorcise evil spirits or even foretell fortunes. EFE-EPA