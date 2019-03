A view of construction works of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Manama, Bahrain. March 29, 2019. EFE/Fernando Prieto

Prince Khalid Khalifa Al Khalifa, bother of Kin Hamad of Bahrain, meets reporters to talk about the construction of a Cathedral in the island nation in the Persian Gulf, Manama, Bahrain. March 28, 2019 EFE/Fernando Prieto

Under the beating desert sun, construction work has begun for Bahrain's cathedral which when finished will be one the largest non-muslim temples in the Arab world, according to authorities of the tiny island in the Persian Gulf.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, patron saint of the Arabian Peninsula, is set to launch towards the end of 2020, but today the site is thriving with busy builders and a trail of lorries that lug in materials for the development.