A Filipino penitent engaging in flagellation lies on the ground on Maundy Thursday in San Fernando, The Philippines, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino penitent Mary Jane Sazon is nailed to a wooden cross for the 8th year in a row on Good Friday in the San Pedro Cutud neighborhood of San Fernando, The Philippines, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Penitents whip their backs during Good Friday in the San Juan neighborhood of San Fernando, The Philippines, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Filipino penitent Ruben Enaje is nailed to a wooden cross for the 33rd year in a row on Good Friday in the San Pedro Cutud neighborhood of San Fernando, The Philippines, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A penitent prepares his mask during Good Friday in the San Juan neighborhood of San Fernando, The Philippines, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A group of Filipinos on Friday held their annual reenactment of the biblical torture and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, a show of penitence splattered with sweat and blood in which they seek to atone for their sins in front of thousands of spectators.

This year, the traditional event attracted some 20,000 people – a blend of the devout, the merely curious and tourists – to the northern city of San Fernando, located some 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) northwest of Manila.