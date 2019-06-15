Two months after Notre Dame Cathedral was devastated by fire, clerics attend a Mass there led by Michel Aupetit, archbishop of Paris, (r.) on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at which they were forced to wear protective helmets because of the danger that the vault might collapse. EFE-EPA/Karine Perret

A young boy looks at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on June 15, 2019, during the first Mass held there since it was devastated by fire two months ago; only 30 people, mostly clerics, attended the religious service because the danger of the vault collapsing persists. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Two months after Notre Dame Cathedral was devastated by fire, clerics attend a Mass there led by Michel Aupetit, archbishop of Paris, (l.) on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at which they were forced to wear protective helmets because of the danger that the vault might collapse. EFE-EPA/Karine Perret

Two months after being devastated by fire, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held its first Mass this Saturday in conditions still very precarious, which forced the 30 people attending the religious service to wear protective helmets because of the danger that the vault might collapse.

Under these unusual conditions, the ceremony began around 6:00 pm local time (1600 GMT) in the chapel of Our Lady behind the chorus, with a predominantly religious presence including the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit.