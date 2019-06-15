Two months after being devastated by fire, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held its first Mass this Saturday in conditions still very precarious, which forced the 30 people attending the religious service to wear protective helmets because of the danger that the vault might collapse.
Under these unusual conditions, the ceremony began around 6:00 pm local time (1600 GMT) in the chapel of Our Lady behind the chorus, with a predominantly religious presence including the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit.