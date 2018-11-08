A view of the old gravestones at the Old Jewish Cemetery 'Heiliger Sand' in Worms, Germany, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

The German city of Worms formerly known as "Little Jerusalem" is celebrating its rich Jewish heritage on the eve of the 80th anniversary of "Kristallnacht," or the Night of Broken Glass, a violent night of attacks carried out in Nazi Germany against Jewish homes, businesses and places of worship.

Worms, in Hebrew Warmaisa, is considered one of the best representations of European Jewish architecture and history with over ten centuries of tradition etched on the cities' walls and streets, including the oldest Jewish synagogue and cemetery on the continent.