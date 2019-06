A view from the "Leonardo da Vinci: A mind in Motion" exhibition at the British Library, London, United Kingdom, June 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/Brenda Pérez Zapater

A glimpse into the spectacular mind of Renaissance genius Leonardo Da Vinci has been made possible through an exhibition.

The event at London's British Library on the 500th anniversary of the Italian's death is exhibiting sheets from three of his notebooks also know as Codices.