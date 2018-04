A traveler takes a dip in the Sea of Galilee in Capernaum, the home town of Jesus, as part of the Jesus Trail in Capernaum, northern Israel, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A traveler in a souvenir shop at Wedding Church at Cana, which is, according to Christian belief, a site of the miracle of turning water into wine at the wedding at Cana by Jesus Christ, as part of the Jesus Trail in Kafr Kanna, Israel, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Travelers light candles at Wedding Church at Cana, which is, according to Christian belief, a site of the miracle of turning water into wine by Jesus Christ, as part of the Jesus Trail in Kafr Kanna, Israel, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Nuns attend a prayer service at the Church of the Annunciation, which was build on a site where, according to Christian tradition, the angel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary and announced she would conceive and bear the Son of God, Jesus, near the starting point of the Jesus Trail in the Old City of Nazareth, Israe,l 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Nuns at Wedding Church at Cana, which is, according to Christian belief, a site of the miracle of turning water into wine by Jesus Christ, as part of the Jesus Trail in Kafr Kanna, Israel, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Travelers walk near the Church of the Multiplication in Tabgha,as part of the Jesus Trail at the Sea of Galilee, in Tabgha, northern Israel, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A hiking route in Israel that has been trodden for some 10 years offers pilgrims the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on the ground.

The route, known as "Jesus Trail," was set up in 2007 by two hikers: Israeli entrepreneur Maoz Inon and United States hiking specialist David Landis.