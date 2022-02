Carnival dancers participate in the "Pepino's dig up" act, the opening of the La Paz carnival, in La Paz, Bolivia, 06 February 2022. EFE/Martin Alipaz

A triple vaccine dose against Covid-19 and the kiss of a beauty queen revived the mischievous La Paz carnival character Pepino on Sunday in a symbolic act that began pre-carnival celebrations.

Alonso de Mendoza square, in the historic center of La Paz, was chosen for "Pepino’s dig-up" with the participation of municipal authorities and dozens of cholitas from La Paz and Ch'utas, two other characteristic characters of the city and their carnival.