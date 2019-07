A photo provided by CTMG, Inc. of Brad Pitt (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio, two of the stars of the 2019 Quentin Tarantino picture "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," attend a promotional event for the film in Los Angeles on July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Eric Charbonneau/CTMG, Inc

A photo provided by CTMG, Inc. of Margot Robbie, one of the stars of the 2019 Quentin Tarantino picture "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at a promotional event for the film in Los Angeles on July 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Eric Charbonneau/CTMG, Inc

A photo provided by CTMG, Inc. of Brad Pitt (left) Leonardo DiCaprio (second from left), Quentin Tarantino (second from right) and Margot Robbie, during a promotional event on July 12, 2019, for Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." EPA-EFE/Eric Charbonneau/CTMG, Inc

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the trio of A-list stars with top billing in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," paid tribute here Friday to the acclaimed American director's purist passion for cinema.

They also hailed the infectious energy that he transmits to everyone working on his film sets.