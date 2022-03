View of a huipil dress by Mexican artist Elena Martinez Bolio, during the exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo del Carmen in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 March 2022. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

View of underwear made by Mexican artist Elena Martinez Bolio, during the exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo de El Carmen in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 March 2022. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

View of huipil dresses by Mexican artist Elena Martinez Bolio, during the exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo del Carmen in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 March 2022. The exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo del Carmen collects the life and work of Elena Martinez Bolio, an embroidering artist and connoisseur of textiles, especially Yucatecan textiles, in which she deepens and to whom she declares her commitment in this space. "'A long thread' seeks to entertain me, showing the plot of my past as a mother that is real, that is a present, but that had a beginning," she told Efe. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Mexican artist Elena Martinez Bolio poses along with some of her works during the exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo de El Carmen in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 March 2022. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

View of embroideries by Mexican artist Elena Martinez Bolio, during the exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo del Carmen in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 March 2022. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

View of a hammock embroidered by the Mexican artist Elena Martinez Bolio, during the exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo del Carmen in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 March 2022. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Visitors observe works by Mexican artist Elena Martinez Bolio, during the exhibition "Una larga hebra" ("A long thread") at the Museo del Carmen in Mexico City, Mexico, 23 March 2022. EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

The exhibition "A Long Thread" at the Museo de El Carmen in the Mexican capital gathers the life and work of Elena Martínez Bolio, an embroidery artist and connoisseur of textiles.

Martínez Bolio created the exhibition with the Regional Museum of Anthropology of Yucatán as a result of three years of staying with and embroidering with women from the town of Xocén.