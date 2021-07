An image provided by Peacock shows Joshua Jackson in the role of Christopher Duntsch on the set of Dr. Death. EFE/Scott McDermott/Peacock

The nightmarish story of Christopher Duntsch, an American surgeon whose malpractice maimed dozens of patients, is the subject of the new series Dr. Death, which has launched on the streaming site Peacock and stars Joshua Jackson alongside Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.