One of Africa's only two remaining bullrings, which stands with its peeling facade in the Moroccan city of Tangiers and serves as a reminder of the Arab country's shared heritage with southwestern Europe, is set to undergo a redevelopment after decades of dereliction, authorities told EFE Thursday.

The bullring, which opened in August 1950, saw many a famed bullfighter take to its arena, including Luis Miguel "Dominguín," Miguel Báez Spínola known as "El Litri," or "El Cordobés" Manuel Benítez.