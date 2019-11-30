Hundreds of women have taken to the streets in countries such as Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Spain to perform a choreographed dance "A Rapist in Your Path" against violence by men against women.
The choreography went viral this week after a group of women with black blindfolds over their eyes performed the dance in front of the Chilean capital's Palacio de La Moneda, the seat of the country's president, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is commemorated every year on Nov. 25. EFE-EPA