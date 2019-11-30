Women participate in the intervention 'A rapist in your path', popularized by the feminist movement to denounce the abuses and violence suffered by women in Chile, in front of the IST Clinical Hospital in Santiago, Chile, 29 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A group of women participates in the rally 'A rapist in your path', popularized by Chilean feminist movement Las Tesis, to denounce the abuses and violence suffered by women, during a rally held outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 29 November 2019. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Hundreds of women have taken to the streets in countries such as Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Spain to perform a choreographed dance "A Rapist in Your Path" against violence by men against women.

The choreography went viral this week after a group of women with black blindfolds over their eyes performed the dance in front of the Chilean capital's Palacio de La Moneda, the seat of the country's president, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is commemorated every year on Nov. 25. EFE-EPA