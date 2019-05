Mulberry silkworm cocoons are boiled in a cauldron to manually reel silk threads using an age-old technique in a village in Khon Kaen, Thailand, Apr. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID LATONA

Detail of a handwoven silk cloth with geometric patterns made through the Phrae Wa technique at a village in Kalasin province, Thailand, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID LATONA

María Lafuente – one of Spain’s foremost designers and a global pioneer in promoting sustainability and social awareness through fashion – is no stranger to the delicate silk that is handwoven in the northeast of Thailand.

She has used the material in her previous collections after becoming acquainted with the peculiar properties of the age-old product, made from a protein fiber produced by the larvae of mulberry silkworms.