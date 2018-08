Hundreds of Venezuelans gather on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in the town of Huaquillas in southern Ecuador on the border with Peru, where they are trying to make the crossing before midnight, at which time they will all need a passport to do so. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Hundreds of Venezuelans gather on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in the town of Huaquillas in southern Ecuador on the border with Peru, where they are trying to make the crossing before midnight, at which time they will all need a passport to do so. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Hundreds of Venezuelans gather on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in the town of Huaquillas in southern Ecuador on the border with Peru, where they are trying to make the crossing before midnight, at which time they will all need a passport to do so. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Scenes of hope and drama unfolded Friday at the international bridge of Huaquillas in southern Ecuador on the border with Peru, where hundreds of Venezuelans have gathered to try to make the crossing before midnight, at which time they will all need a passport to do so.

Hundreds of Venezuelans, who have left their own country and crossed Colombia and Ecuador to reach Peru and Chile looking for job opportunities, line up to process the identity documents needed to enter Peruvian territory.