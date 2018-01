A handout video screenshot made available by NSW Police shows a a police officers approaching a wallaby on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NSW POLICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout video screenshot made available by NSW Police shows a wallaby on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NSW POLICE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Taronga Zoo shows a swamp wallaby at Taronga Wildlife Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TARONGA ZOO HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A wallaby hopped along the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Tuesday before rush hour taking drivers by surprise.

New South Wales Police said in a statement that they had to intervene after receiving an unexpected call about a wayward wallaby on the famous steel arch bridge across Sydney Harbour.