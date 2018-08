Members from the Gumatj clan of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepare for the Bunggul traditional dance during the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members from the Gumatj clan of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepare for the Bunggul traditional dance during the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members from the Gumatj clan of the Yolngu people from north-eastern Arnhem Land prepare for the Bunggul traditional dance during the Garma Festival near Nhulunbuy, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Crowds of people gathered Friday in remote northern Australia for the opening of Garma Festival, a four-day event focussed on the well-being of Aboriginal youth.

Many participants were from the local Yolngu community who are indigenous to northeastern Arnhem Land of the Northern Territory, but the festival also attracted people from all over the world.