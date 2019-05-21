Pro-choice activists celebrate a rally celebrating the Apr. 11 ruling by South Korea's constitutional court that abortion must be decriminalized by law in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/ANDRES SANCHEZ BRAUN

South Korea's recent decision to declare the ban on abortion as unconstitutional has opened the door to the legalization of a medical procedure that, despite the ruling, continues to involve an important and traumatizing social stigma for South Korean women.

The country's constitutional court on Apr. 11 ruled that the 1953 law that prohibited abortion under almost any circumstances – except in the cases of incest, rape, hereditary diseases or risk to mother's health – violated South Korean citizens' fundamental right to decide.