A handout picture taken with a fish-eye lens provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis attending the opening session of a summit on how to tackle widespread child abuse within the Catholic Church, at the Vatican, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/VATICAN MEDIA

High-ranking Catholic bishops on Thursday heard the haunting testimony from five victims of clerical sexual abuse from different continents at the start of a summit held at the Vatican aimed at tackling widespread child molestation and rape scandals that have recently rocked the Church.

The 190 representatives of the ecclesiastical hierarchy were shown five videos in which unnamed victims re-told their harrowing experiences of being raped by priests during their childhood and the crimes being ignored by Church officials who looked the other way.