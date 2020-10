Singer Brian Johnson (C) of rock legends AC/DC performs at Veltins Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 12 July 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRISO GENTSCH

Singer Brian Johnson (L) and lead guitarist Angus Young (R) of rock legends AC/DC perform at Veltins Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, 12 July 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FRISO GENTSCH

After weeks of teasing on their social media channels, Australian rock band AC/DC confirmed Wednesday that they are returning to music with a mostly original line-up.

A series of short videos posted to their social media feeds had shown their signature red lightning bolt flickering back to life, until a photo of the line-up came Wednesday. EFE-EPA