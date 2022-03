Chris Rock (L) recoils after being slapped by Will Smith on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on 27 March 2022. EFE/Etienne Laurent

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that it launched disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.

"Consistent with the Academy's Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days' notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response," the institution said in a statement.