Renowned Mexican writer Sergio Pitol, winner of Spain's prestigious Cervantes Prize in 2005, died Thursday at his home in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, people close to the author told EFE. He was 85.

Pitol, whose works have been translated into more than a half-dozen languages, was suffering from primary progressive aphasia, a disease that over the past year had left him paralyzed and unable to talk.