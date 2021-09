Women participate in a demonstration to demand legal abortion, within the framework of the Global Day of Action for Legal and Safe Abortion, in Caracas, Venezuela, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Groups of women participate in a sit-in to ask for legal, safe, and free abortion, within the framework of the International Day for the Decriminalization of Abortion, in front of the Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Masked women participate in a demonstration to demand legal abortion within the framework of the Global Day of Action for a Legal and Safe Abortion, in Caracas, Venezuela, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A woman wears a knitted mask with a message in favor of abortion, during a sit-in to ask for legal, safe, and free abortion, in the framework of the International Day for the Decriminalization of Abortion, in front of the Palace of Justice in Lima, Peru, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Women try to burn a wall during demonstrations for the Global Day of Action for a legal and safe abortion, in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Luis Torres

Women protest in favor of 'free, feminist, and anti-racist abortion' in Bogota, Colombia, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Vannessa Jiménez ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE CONTAINS NUDITY

Activists toured several streets of Quito, Ecuador, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

One of hundreds of women protesingt in favor of 'free, feminist, and anti-racist abortion' in Bogota, Colombia, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Vannessa Jiménez

Salvadoran women take part in a demonstration for the right to legal and safe abortion on the International Day for the decriminalization of abortion in San Salvador, El Salvador, 28 September 2021. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO SURA

Across Latin America, protesters demand end to criminalization of abortion

Latin America commemorated International Safe Abortion Day on Tuesday amid battles taking place in courts, across governmental bodies and on the streets.

In the region, Argentina, Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana and four Mexican territories have decriminalized abortion.