US film director Quentin Tarantino (L) poses with Japanese actor Shinichi Chiba during a press event for the promotion of his latest movie 'Death Proof', in Tokyo, 02 August 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese actor Shinichi Chiba, known outside his country as Sonny Chiba and famous for his martial arts and action films including "Kill Bill," died on Thursday at the age of 82 due to pneumonia caused by Covid-19.

The actor, who had not been vaccinated, was infected at the end of July and was originally treated at home before being hospitalized on Aug. 8 in Chiba prefecture, according to his office, cited by Kyodo News on Friday.