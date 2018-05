Activists and representatives of civil society speak before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on the situation of LGBT citizens deprived of liberty in the Americas, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Activists and representatives of civil society speak before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on the situation of LGBT citizens deprived of liberty in the Americas, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Defenders of LGBT citizens denounced here Tuesday before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights the violence and discrimination to which members of that community are subjected in prisons of the Western Hemisphere.

Activists and representatives asked the commission to permanently include on its agenda the need to do something about the suffering members of that group are put through in prison.