An activist on Mar. 8, 2018 shows a poster in favor of abortion in Chiang Mai, Thailand. EFE/Photo courtesy of the NGO Tam-Tang

Activists and doctors Friday urged Thai authorities to legalize abortion to avoid maternal deaths or cases of women who suffer health complications after seeking terminations in illegal clinics.

"Society has been changing bit by bit and, although many Thais consider abortion a sin (according to Buddhist beliefs), they still think that if necessary, it can be done," Supecha Baotip, founder of a pro-choice non-governmental organization called Tam-Tang, meaning "Making the Way" in Thai, told EFE.