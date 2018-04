Members of the European Coordination Via Campesina (ECVC) gather to protest against the free trade treaties Mercosur, CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) and JEFTA (Japan-EU Free Trade Agreement), to denounce their alleged impact on small scale farmers and sustainable farming, in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Members of the European Coordination Via Campesina (ECVC) gather to protest against the free trade treaties Mercosur, CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) and JEFTA (Japan-EU Free Trade Agreement), to denounce their alleged impact on small scale farmers and sustainable farming, in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Members of the European Coordination Via Campesina (ECVC) gather to protest against the free trade treaties Mercosur, CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) and JEFTA (Japan-EU Free Trade Agreement), to denounce their alleged impact on small scale farmers and sustainable farming, in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Members of the European Coordination Via Campesina (ECVC) gather to protest against the free trade treaties Mercosur, CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) and JEFTA (Japan-EU Free Trade Agreement), to denounce their alleged impact on small scale farmers and sustainable farming, in front of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Activists from the European Coordination Via Campesina movement gathered outside the European Commission in Brussels on Tuesday in a protest aimed at protecting the rights of small-scale farmers all over the world.

Protesters were arguing that Mercosur, Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and European Union-Japan Free Trade Agreement (JEFTA) free trade treaties favored large investors to the detriment of small and medium-scale farmers.