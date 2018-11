LA PAZ (BOLIVIA), No. 28, 2018: As a gesture of love, a group of activists gathers outside slaughterhouses in Bolivia to comfort cattle during their last minutes of life just before they proceed to their fatal destination. EPA/EFE/Martin Alipaz

LA PAZ (BOLIVIA), Nov. 28, 2018: Activists of "The Save Movement" Nevenka Potocnik (L) and Maureen Lomez (R) gather outside slaughterhouses in Bolivia to comfort cattle during their last minutes of life just before they proceed to their fatal destination. EPA/EFE/Martin Alipaz

LA PAZ (BOLIVIA), Nov. 28, 2018.- A handful of activists gathers outside the municipal slaughterhouse of La Paz waiting for the trucks transporting the animals to talk to the drivers and ask them for permission to approach the truck for a few minutes and say goodbye to the animals.

With a glance, a gesture of affection or a simple hug to the trucks transporting the animals, activists with The Save Movement aim to provide a little bit of calm and affection to the living beings that will face death in the coming minutes.